iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15.

