iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. 6,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

