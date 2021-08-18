iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 14,914,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,421. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

