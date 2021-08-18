iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,761 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 1,367,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,421. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

