iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.24. 23,338,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

