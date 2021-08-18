iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. 18,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.