iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.