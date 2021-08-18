iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.55. The stock had a trading volume of 692,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

