iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.35. 340,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

