iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 4.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 26,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,708. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

