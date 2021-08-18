iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Raised by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises 3.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

