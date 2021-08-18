iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter.

IYE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 32,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

