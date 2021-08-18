iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.99

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 422034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

