iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.67. 182,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.66. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $104.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

