Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRM. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

