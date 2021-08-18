Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $7.94 on Wednesday, hitting $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.