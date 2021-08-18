Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.866-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of JKHY traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.97. 19,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.