Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

JKHY opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.