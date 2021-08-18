Jack W. Schuler Buys 232,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BDSX stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

