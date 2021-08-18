Jack W. Schuler Buys 232,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BDSX stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
