Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 412,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 110,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

