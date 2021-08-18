JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.