Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symrise in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.81.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

