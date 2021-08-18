Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $35.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

