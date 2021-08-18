John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE JBT opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.