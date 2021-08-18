John Ciolek Buys 10,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 252,264 shares in the company, valued at $353,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,986. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

