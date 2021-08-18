John E. Waldron Sells 20,000 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.82, for a total transaction of $8,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,821,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEARCA FRLG opened at $318.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.15. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

