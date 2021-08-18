John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $58,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of HPF stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

