Jon Imperato Sells 2,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $233,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 3,429,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,602,000 after buying an additional 1,871,788 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,591,000 after buying an additional 1,496,343 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

