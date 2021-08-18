Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 14,024 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,108.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

ZI stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.