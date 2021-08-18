JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $427.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $427.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Shares of BURL opened at $328.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.37 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

