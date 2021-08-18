JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 385

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 340.20 ($4.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.86. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

