JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,373. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07.

