Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $988,030.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $988,030.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.66 or 0.99938807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00885913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.40 or 0.06817698 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

