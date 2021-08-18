Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

KLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $11.18 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

