Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.
NYSE:KSU opened at $291.87 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.