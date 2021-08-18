Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU opened at $291.87 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

