Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $63,787.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00149956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.48 or 0.99778080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.39 or 0.00885727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.46 or 0.06797574 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

