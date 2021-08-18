KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Andrew Barrie Sells 9,337 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KBR opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

