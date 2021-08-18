KE (NYSE:BEKE) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $19.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. KE has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

