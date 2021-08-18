Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Achieves Market Cap of $27.80 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $138.99 or 0.00309593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $27.80 million and $7.42 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

