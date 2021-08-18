Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ryan Macnamee Buys 14,855 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Ryan Macnamee bought 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,507.00 ($36,076.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.