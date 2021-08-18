Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 1,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,878. The stock has a market cap of $817.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

