Kendall Capital Management Decreases Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BHF opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

