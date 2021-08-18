Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 10,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTEC stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTEC by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

