Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 10,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TTEC stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
