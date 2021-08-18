Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

