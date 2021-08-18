Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

