Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

