Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 192 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.40.

