Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

