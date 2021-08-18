Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 572 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 30.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 898,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 943,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 110,984 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.