KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

EAT stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,547.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $3,313,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $8,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

